Left Menu

Six Sigma and Design Teams: The New Criteria for Electronics Incentive Success

Electronics component manufacturers seeking government incentives must establish design teams and achieve Six Sigma quality levels, as per Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Though not formal requirements, these factors will be informally considered for approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:09 IST
Six Sigma and Design Teams: The New Criteria for Electronics Incentive Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electronics component manufacturers aiming to benefit from government incentives are advised to establish design teams and attain Six Sigma quality levels, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday.

While the Ministry of Electronics and IT will not formally mandate these criteria, they will be informally evaluated before approving applications for the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

The initiative underscores the importance of reducing defects and errors while boosting quality and efficiency, as highlighted by Minister Vaishnaw during the launch of a portal outlining ECMS guidelines.

Companies have already begun forming sizable design teams, and Vaishnaw emphasized the critical nature of these teams in the approval process, regardless of other met parameters.

He further urged manufacturers to focus on high product quality, reiterating that only Six Sigma standards will be accepted and evaluated alongside production volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025