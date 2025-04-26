Six Sigma and Design Teams: The New Criteria for Electronics Incentive Success

Electronics component manufacturers aiming to benefit from government incentives are advised to establish design teams and attain Six Sigma quality levels, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday.

While the Ministry of Electronics and IT will not formally mandate these criteria, they will be informally evaluated before approving applications for the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

The initiative underscores the importance of reducing defects and errors while boosting quality and efficiency, as highlighted by Minister Vaishnaw during the launch of a portal outlining ECMS guidelines.

Companies have already begun forming sizable design teams, and Vaishnaw emphasized the critical nature of these teams in the approval process, regardless of other met parameters.

He further urged manufacturers to focus on high product quality, reiterating that only Six Sigma standards will be accepted and evaluated alongside production volume.

