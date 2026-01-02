MeitY Approves 22 New ECMS Proposals Worth ₹41,863 Cr to Boost Electronics
These approvals bring in projected investments worth ₹41,863 crore, projected production of ₹2,58,152 crore, and are expected to generate 33,791 direct jobs.
- Country:
- India
In a major boost to India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has approved 22 additional proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). These approvals bring in projected investments worth ₹41,863 crore, projected production of ₹2,58,152 crore, and are expected to generate 33,791 direct jobs.
The announcement follows an earlier tranche of 24 approvals worth ₹12,704 crore, taking the total approved applications under ECMS to 46 across 11 states, with overall committed investment reaching ₹54,567 crore and direct job potential rising to 51,000.
11 High-Impact Target Segments Approved
The new approvals cover 11 critical product categories essential for domestic and global electronics manufacturing. These include:
5 Bare Components
-
Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs, including HDIs)
-
Capacitors
-
Connectors
-
Enclosures
-
Li-ion Cells
3 Sub-Assemblies
-
Camera Module
-
Display Module
-
Optical Transceiver
3 Supply Chain Items
-
Aluminium Extrusion
-
Anode Material
-
Laminate (Copper Clad)
These components have wide cross-sectoral applications across mobile devices, telecom equipment, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, IT hardware, and strategic electronics, significantly deepening India’s component ecosystem.
Major Approvals Across Key Component Categories
Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)
Approvals for PCB manufacturing—the backbone of electronic devices—have been granted to:India Circuits Pvt Ltd, Vital Electronics Pvt Ltd, Signum Electronics Ltd, Epitome Components Pvt Ltd, BPL Ltd, AT&S India Pvt Ltd, Ascent-K Circuit Pvt Ltd, CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd, and Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd.
Capacitors
Approved companies:
-
Deki Electronics Ltd
-
TDK India Pvt Ltd, a global leader in electronic components
High-Speed Connectors
-
Amphenol High Speed Technology India Pvt Ltd
Enclosures for Mobiles and IT Hardware
-
Yuzhan Technology (India) Pvt Ltd
-
Motherson Electronic Components Pvt Ltd
-
Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd
Li-ion Cells
-
ATLbattery Technology (India) Pvt Ltd, a global leader in Li-ion manufacturing
Sub-Assembly Approvals
-
Dixon Electroconnect Pvt Ltd – Optical Transceiver (SFP)
-
Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) Pvt Ltd – Camera Module
-
Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd – Display Module
Strengthening India’s Supply Chain Backbone
To reduce import dependence on raw materials and critical components:
-
NPSPL Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd will manufacture Anode Material (for Li-ion cells)
-
Wipro Global Engineering & Electronic Materials Pvt Ltd will manufacture Copper-Clad Laminate, which forms ~30% of PCB cost
-
Hindalco Industries Ltd will manufacture Aluminium Extrusions used in mobile enclosures (currently 100% imported)
Projects Spread Across Eight States
The newly approved units are distributed across:Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, promoting balanced industrial development and strengthening India’s domestic electronics value chain.
Leaders Highlight India’s Strategic Electronics Push
Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, said the programme has “strengthened India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem” and underlined India’s demographic advantage in 2047 and beyond, emphasising the need to build structural foundations now.
Shri Jitin Prasada, MoS, stated that India is rapidly emerging as a reliable global electronics manufacturing destination, especially amid global geopolitical reconfiguration.
Shri S. Krishnan, MeitY Secretary, noted that the current approvals will directly contribute to achieving the core objectives of ECMS by expanding the domestic electronics ecosystem.
Strengthening India’s Path to Becoming a Global Electronics Hub
These approvals:
-
Deepen India’s electronics supply chain
-
Reduce import dependence on critical components
-
Support high-value manufacturing capabilities
-
Promote innovation and competitiveness
-
Align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a global electronics powerhouse
The latest tranche under ECMS marks a bold and forward-looking push towards transforming India into a world-leading manufacturing destination for electronics components, sub-assemblies, and advanced technologies.