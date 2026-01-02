MeitY Approves 22 New ECMS Proposals Worth ₹41,863 Cr to Boost Electronics

In a major boost to India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has approved 22 additional proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). These approvals bring in projected investments worth ₹41,863 crore, projected production of ₹2,58,152 crore, and are expected to generate 33,791 direct jobs.

The announcement follows an earlier tranche of 24 approvals worth ₹12,704 crore, taking the total approved applications under ECMS to 46 across 11 states, with overall committed investment reaching ₹54,567 crore and direct job potential rising to 51,000.

11 High-Impact Target Segments Approved

The new approvals cover 11 critical product categories essential for domestic and global electronics manufacturing. These include:

5 Bare Components

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs, including HDIs)

Capacitors

Connectors

Enclosures

Li-ion Cells

3 Sub-Assemblies

Camera Module

Display Module

Optical Transceiver

3 Supply Chain Items

Aluminium Extrusion

Anode Material

Laminate (Copper Clad)

These components have wide cross-sectoral applications across mobile devices, telecom equipment, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, IT hardware, and strategic electronics, significantly deepening India’s component ecosystem.

Major Approvals Across Key Component Categories

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Approvals for PCB manufacturing—the backbone of electronic devices—have been granted to:India Circuits Pvt Ltd, Vital Electronics Pvt Ltd, Signum Electronics Ltd, Epitome Components Pvt Ltd, BPL Ltd, AT&S India Pvt Ltd, Ascent-K Circuit Pvt Ltd, CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd, and Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd.

Capacitors

Approved companies:

Deki Electronics Ltd

TDK India Pvt Ltd, a global leader in electronic components

High-Speed Connectors

Amphenol High Speed Technology India Pvt Ltd

Enclosures for Mobiles and IT Hardware

Yuzhan Technology (India) Pvt Ltd

Motherson Electronic Components Pvt Ltd

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd

Li-ion Cells

ATLbattery Technology (India) Pvt Ltd, a global leader in Li-ion manufacturing

Sub-Assembly Approvals

Dixon Electroconnect Pvt Ltd – Optical Transceiver (SFP)

Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) Pvt Ltd – Camera Module

Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd – Display Module

Strengthening India’s Supply Chain Backbone

To reduce import dependence on raw materials and critical components:

NPSPL Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd will manufacture Anode Material (for Li-ion cells)

Wipro Global Engineering & Electronic Materials Pvt Ltd will manufacture Copper-Clad Laminate, which forms ~30% of PCB cost

Hindalco Industries Ltd will manufacture Aluminium Extrusions used in mobile enclosures (currently 100% imported)

Projects Spread Across Eight States

The newly approved units are distributed across:Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, promoting balanced industrial development and strengthening India’s domestic electronics value chain.

Leaders Highlight India’s Strategic Electronics Push

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, said the programme has “strengthened India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem” and underlined India’s demographic advantage in 2047 and beyond, emphasising the need to build structural foundations now.

Shri Jitin Prasada, MoS, stated that India is rapidly emerging as a reliable global electronics manufacturing destination, especially amid global geopolitical reconfiguration.

Shri S. Krishnan, MeitY Secretary, noted that the current approvals will directly contribute to achieving the core objectives of ECMS by expanding the domestic electronics ecosystem.

Strengthening India’s Path to Becoming a Global Electronics Hub

These approvals:

Deepen India’s electronics supply chain

Reduce import dependence on critical components

Support high-value manufacturing capabilities

Promote innovation and competitiveness

Align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a global electronics powerhouse

The latest tranche under ECMS marks a bold and forward-looking push towards transforming India into a world-leading manufacturing destination for electronics components, sub-assemblies, and advanced technologies.