BlueFocus: Pioneering AI-Powered Marketing

BlueFocus, a leading marketing firm, has reported a record revenue of RMB 60.797 billion for 2024, marking a 15.55% increase over the previous year and becoming China's first marketing company to surpass this financial milestone.

CEO Fei Pan attributes this success to the company's strategic shift towards AI-powered solutions, integrating AI into over 95% of their operations. This transformation aims not only at cost reduction but heralds a reimagining of business models, aimed at substantially increasing AI-driven revenue.

Looking ahead, BlueFocus launched its Global Outbound Business 2.0 strategy. Focused on technological and localized operations, the strategy addresses traditional barriers in global marketing, aiming to expand into new high-value markets by 2025.

