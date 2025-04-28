Left Menu

BlueFocus: Pioneering AI-Powered Marketing

BlueFocus achieved a historic revenue milestone of RMB 60.797 billion, driven by a strategic shift to AI-powered marketing. With over 95% of its operations integrating AI, the company aims to significantly increase its AI-driven revenue by 2025, driven by proprietary systems like BlueAI. The company also launched Global Outbound Business 2.0 to harness tech and localized operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:02 IST
BlueFocus: Pioneering AI-Powered Marketing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

BlueFocus, a leading marketing firm, has reported a record revenue of RMB 60.797 billion for 2024, marking a 15.55% increase over the previous year and becoming China's first marketing company to surpass this financial milestone.

CEO Fei Pan attributes this success to the company's strategic shift towards AI-powered solutions, integrating AI into over 95% of their operations. This transformation aims not only at cost reduction but heralds a reimagining of business models, aimed at substantially increasing AI-driven revenue.

Looking ahead, BlueFocus launched its Global Outbound Business 2.0 strategy. Focused on technological and localized operations, the strategy addresses traditional barriers in global marketing, aiming to expand into new high-value markets by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025