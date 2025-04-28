Zypp Electric Charges Ahead: A 50% Surge in Revenue and Strategic Expansion

Zypp Electric, an innovative electric mobility platform, announced a remarkable 50% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 455 crore in 2024-25. This growth highlights the company's strengthened position in the burgeoning e-mobility and last-mile logistics sectors.

The company anticipates achieving EBITDA profitability within the next two quarters. Notably, Zypp expanded its fleet operations significantly, with Delhi NCR showing a 16% rise and Bangalore surging 31%. Mumbai also saw impressive growth as the company launched operations, reaching 2,400 active vehicles.

Co-Founder & CEO Akash Gupta emphasized that FY25 was a landmark year, focusing on sustainable and profitable business foundations. Looking ahead, Zypp Electric aims to expand market leadership, bolster quick commerce deliveries, and continue empowering gig workers through innovative rental and technology solutions.

