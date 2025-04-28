KPIT Technologies Accelerates Growth with Strategic Partnerships and Innovations

On Monday, KPIT Technologies, a player in the automobile industry, announced a notable 48.9% surge in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 244.7 crore for the March quarter.

Compared to the previous year's figure of Rs 164.3 crore, this quarter reflects robust financial growth, spurred by significant strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.

The company's revenue also saw an uptick, rising 15.9% to Rs 1,528.3 crore within the same period. With strong deal wins and strategic acquisitions, KPIT is optimistic about its future trajectory in the evolving automotive ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)