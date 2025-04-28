Left Menu

KPIT Technologies Accelerates Growth with Strategic Partnerships and Innovations

KPIT Technologies reported a significant rise in net profit to Rs 244.7 crore in the March quarter, supported by strategic partnerships and focus on software-defined vehicles. Revenue increased to Rs 1,528.3 crore. The company is optimistic about future growth due to key acquisitions and deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:52 IST
KPIT Technologies Accelerates Growth with Strategic Partnerships and Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, KPIT Technologies, a player in the automobile industry, announced a notable 48.9% surge in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 244.7 crore for the March quarter.

Compared to the previous year's figure of Rs 164.3 crore, this quarter reflects robust financial growth, spurred by significant strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.

The company's revenue also saw an uptick, rising 15.9% to Rs 1,528.3 crore within the same period. With strong deal wins and strategic acquisitions, KPIT is optimistic about its future trajectory in the evolving automotive ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025