Sonata Software Clinches $73M AI-Driven Modernization Deal

Sonata Software has announced a significant $73 million deal with a prominent US firm in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. This five-year contract focuses on AI-led digital modernization as the core of the initiative.

As part of the agreement, Sonata will set up a specialized AI-enabled Modernization Engineering Center in India. The center will work on essential areas such as platform engineering, Amazon Cloud transformation, enterprise system upgrades via Salesforce and Workday, as well as cybersecurity and data services.

This deal marks the second-largest in Sonata's history, showcasing the company's unique capabilities in offering advanced AI transformation solutions. With this partnership, Sonata aims to enhance client operations through increased speed, agility, and resilience using cutting-edge digital strategies.

