Left Menu

Israel Proposes Revamp of U.S. Trade Agreement

Israel is planning to update its longstanding free trade agreement with the United States. Economy Minister Nir Barkat aims for a revised pact to ease data-sharing restrictions, enhancing bilateral collaboration. This move comes amidst sweeping U.S. tariffs, as Israel seeks to strengthen its economic ties with its top trading partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:32 IST
Israel Proposes Revamp of U.S. Trade Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant economic move, Israel has proposed a substantial overhaul of its four-decade-old free trade agreement with the United States, the country's economy minister announced on Monday. The initiative aims to preemptively counter impending tariffs from its nearest ally.

Economy Minister Nir Barkat indicated that an enhanced trade deal would facilitate data sharing, leading to broader bilateral collaboration. Already agreeing to several requests including lifting tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods, Israel demonstrates its commitment to reinforcing its trade relationship.

Amidst President Donald Trump's recent announcement of sweeping tariffs on various nations, including a temporary 10% baseline on imports, Israel is poised to eliminate remaining import duties on U.S. goods. This move further solidifies economic ties, with Israel's trade with the U.S. valued at approximately $37 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025