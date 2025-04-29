Left Menu

Amazon's Celestial Leap: Project Kuiper Hits Orbit

Amazon launches its first batch of Project Kuiper satellites aboard an Atlas V rocket to compete in the burgeoning internet satellite constellation market led by SpaceX. With plans for over 3,200 satellites, Amazon seeks to offer affordable global broadband. The move faces opposition from astronomers over observational concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 29-04-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 04:40 IST
Amazon's Celestial Leap: Project Kuiper Hits Orbit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to compete in the burgeoning space-based internet service arena, Amazon catapulted its first group of Project Kuiper satellites into orbit on Monday. This entry into the mega constellation market seeks to rival the dominance of SpaceX's Starlink service.

Carried by United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket, the 27 satellites are named after the icy regions beyond Neptune. These satellites aim to eventually position themselves at an altitude of 630 kilometers, advancing Amazon's goal of creating a global broadband network comprising over 3,200 satellites.

Despite resistance from astronomers concerned about the interference these satellites pose to space observations, Amazon, under the leadership of Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos, forges ahead, marking a milestone in this competitive technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025