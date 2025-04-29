Amazon's Celestial Leap: Project Kuiper Hits Orbit
Amazon launches its first batch of Project Kuiper satellites aboard an Atlas V rocket to compete in the burgeoning internet satellite constellation market led by SpaceX. With plans for over 3,200 satellites, Amazon seeks to offer affordable global broadband. The move faces opposition from astronomers over observational concerns.
In a significant move to compete in the burgeoning space-based internet service arena, Amazon catapulted its first group of Project Kuiper satellites into orbit on Monday. This entry into the mega constellation market seeks to rival the dominance of SpaceX's Starlink service.
Carried by United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket, the 27 satellites are named after the icy regions beyond Neptune. These satellites aim to eventually position themselves at an altitude of 630 kilometers, advancing Amazon's goal of creating a global broadband network comprising over 3,200 satellites.
Despite resistance from astronomers concerned about the interference these satellites pose to space observations, Amazon, under the leadership of Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos, forges ahead, marking a milestone in this competitive technology sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
