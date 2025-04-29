Powerhouse Companies Join White House Event to Boost U.S. Investments

CEOs of major corporations such as Nvidia, Johnson & Johnson, and Hyundai are meeting at the White House for an event celebrating investments in the U.S., according to officials. This event, part of President Donald Trump's agenda, aims to promote investments across industries as he marks his first 100 days in office.

President Trump seeks to bolster U.S. manufacturing by encouraging both domestic and foreign companies to invest, despite the ongoing trade tensions sparked by tariffs. These tariffs have raised concerns among firms like aerospace companies, automakers, and retailers about their impact on manufacturing and sales in the United States.

High-profile companies seek clarity on trade policies before committing to new investments. General Motors is contemplating a significant $60 billion investment, pending clearer regulations. In a bid to lead in artificial intelligence, Trump announced a $500 billion private investment initiative targeting infrastructure development.

