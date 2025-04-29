Beginnings Fund: A Lifeline for Mothers and Newborns in Africa

The Gates Foundation and other philanthropies have established the Beginnings Fund, injecting nearly $500 million to improve maternal and newborn health in sub-Saharan Africa. This initiative stands out in a global landscape where health funding is diminishing.

Unveiled in Abu Dhabi, the Beginnings Fund receives key backing from the Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity. According to its chief executive Alice Kang'ethe, this project is particularly timely as international governments, following the U.S., reduce their aid commitments.

The fund aims to save 300,000 lives by 2030, bringing quality care to 34 million mothers and babies. It will invest $100 million in maternal and child health across ten African nations. The initiative emphasizes collaboration with local governments and healthcare providers to directly combat leading causes of maternal and newborn deaths.

