Novo Nordisk Teams Up with Telehealth Firms to Tackle Wegovy Competition

Novo Nordisk announced collaboration with telehealth platforms Hims & Hers, Ro, and LifeMD to enhance the distribution of its sought-after weight-loss medication, Wegovy. The move comes as the company seeks to counteract sales of generic versions and expand options for cash-paying individuals.

This development follows a U.S. judge's decision to disallow compounding pharmacies from selling Wegovy replicas during ongoing legal disputes over drug shortages. Amidst the ban, larger facilities must halt production by May 22, with smaller ones ordered to stop immediately, influencing market dynamics.

The telehealth partners now provide all available doses of Wegovy, seeking to assure patients of plentiful supply. Novo Nordisk's NovoCare program, initially launched with discounted pricing, broadens access, while competitors like Eli Lilly make similar strides with their obesity treatments.

