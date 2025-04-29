Trump vs Bezos: The Tariff Price Tag Conflict
President Donald Trump reportedly contacted Amazon's Jeff Bezos to express dissatisfaction with a report claiming Amazon would reveal tariff impacts on prices. However, Amazon refuted this report, stating it had no plans to list tariff prices on its retail platform as reported by Punchbowl News.
In a recent twist in the ongoing trade saga, U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly contacted Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos to address concerns over a forthcoming report.
The report suggested Amazon planned to disclose the impact of tariffs on product prices, a move that drew Trump's ire.
However, Amazon has vigorously denied the claims, clarifying it never intended to display such tariff-related pricing on its primary retail site, countering the narrative published by Punchbowl News.
