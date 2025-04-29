Trump vs Bezos: The Tariff Price Tag Conflict

In a recent twist in the ongoing trade saga, U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly contacted Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos to address concerns over a forthcoming report.

The report suggested Amazon planned to disclose the impact of tariffs on product prices, a move that drew Trump's ire.

However, Amazon has vigorously denied the claims, clarifying it never intended to display such tariff-related pricing on its primary retail site, countering the narrative published by Punchbowl News.

(With inputs from agencies.)