Unveiling Mexico's 'Ranch of Horror': A Hub for Cartel Activities

In a startling revelation, Mexico's attorney general, Alejandro Gertz, announced that an infamous ranch in Jalisco was a longstanding operational hub for organized crime. Discovered last month, the site was replete with grim evidence of cartel activity, including human remains and a range of weapons.

Dubbed the 'ranch of horror', the location unveiled chilling vestiges of cartel violence, illustrating the ongoing brutality inflicted by criminal organizations in Mexico. Bone fragments, ashes, improvised crematoriums, and hundreds of personal items like shoes and backpacks painted a vivid picture of the site's grim history.

Gertz confirmed during a press briefing that the ranch operated as a recruitment and training ground for criminal activities connected to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Jalisco, home to numerous reported missing persons, remains a focal point of concern as authorities continue to link the region's plight to the powerful CJNG.

(With inputs from agencies.)