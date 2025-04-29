Left Menu

Unveiling Mexico's 'Ranch of Horror': A Hub for Cartel Activities

Mexico's attorney general, Alejandro Gertz, disclosed that a ranch in Jalisco was a long-term crime site connected to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Human remains, weapons, and training materials were found, highlighting its role in recruiting and training individuals for organized crime operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:19 IST
Unveiling Mexico's 'Ranch of Horror': A Hub for Cartel Activities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling revelation, Mexico's attorney general, Alejandro Gertz, announced that an infamous ranch in Jalisco was a longstanding operational hub for organized crime. Discovered last month, the site was replete with grim evidence of cartel activity, including human remains and a range of weapons.

Dubbed the 'ranch of horror', the location unveiled chilling vestiges of cartel violence, illustrating the ongoing brutality inflicted by criminal organizations in Mexico. Bone fragments, ashes, improvised crematoriums, and hundreds of personal items like shoes and backpacks painted a vivid picture of the site's grim history.

Gertz confirmed during a press briefing that the ranch operated as a recruitment and training ground for criminal activities connected to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Jalisco, home to numerous reported missing persons, remains a focal point of concern as authorities continue to link the region's plight to the powerful CJNG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025