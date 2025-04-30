Firefly Aerospace's Alpha Rocket Faces Setback with Failed Launch

In a challenging turn for Firefly Aerospace, the company's Alpha rocket experienced a technical failure during its sixth mission this Tuesday. The malfunction resulted in a satellite, intended to be placed into orbit, crashing into the Pacific Ocean.

The issue arose mere minutes after the Alpha rocket's liftoff from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Firefly reported that a critical part of the engine nozzle on the upper segment detached unexpectedly, diminishing the rocket's thrust capability and ultimately its flight success.

This event adds to a concerning pattern—four of Alpha's six flights since 2021 have been unsuccessful. Despite this setback, the company remains committed to fulfilling contracts, including those with the U.S. Defense Department, for future launches and national security missions.

