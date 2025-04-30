Left Menu

Kiwi Air Force Soars into Space: A New Era of Defense

The New Zealand Air Force announces the creation of a space squadron, highlighting the nation's growing emphasis on space-based defense. The squadron, part of a broader defense enhancement strategy, will initially comprise 15 personnel and operate under Squadron Number 62. This move comes as New Zealand increases its defense spending and joins international space defense initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:43 IST
In a significant move for defense, the New Zealand Air Force will soon establish a new space squadron, marking its commitment to strengthening space-based defense systems and international security. This announcement was made by Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb, who outlined the evolving role of space in military operations.

Webb highlighted that the new space squadron, designated as Squadron Number 62, will formalize the Air Force's focus on space. Initially comprising 15 personnel, the squadron will draw a historical connection to a World War Two radar squadron. This development aligns with New Zealand's plans to boost defense spending to 2% of GDP.

The formation of the squadron occurs amid heightened global concerns over satellite security and communication network disruptions. As a new participant in the U.S.-led Operation Olympic Defender, New Zealand aims to ensure free and safe access to space services while contributing its strategic global location to international efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

