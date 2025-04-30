UNO Minda Ltd. Drives Innovation with High Voltage EV Power Train Project
UNO Minda Ltd. announced a venture with Suzhou Inovance Automotive, investing Rs 423 crore to develop high-voltage EV power trains. They plan an Rs 114 crore investment for 70% JV stake. The project covers four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles and awaits regulatory approval for completion.
In a significant move towards green technology, UNO Minda Ltd. has announced a joint venture with Suzhou Inovance Automotive to develop and manufacture high-voltage electric vehicle (EV) power train products. This initiative involves a considerable investment of Rs 423 crore, as approved by the respective boards of the companies.
UNO Minda's board has committed Rs 114 crore to the joint venture's equity capital, equating to a 70% stake. The agreement, initially declared in February 2025, targets the innovation of high-voltage power train components for both passenger and commercial vehicles.
The project, covering combined charging units, e-axles, inverters, and motors, hinges on regulatory approval. Upon obtaining necessary endorsements, lnovance Automotive will secure a 30% stake in the joint venture, solidifying this international collaboration focused on eco-friendly transportation solutions.
