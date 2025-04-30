Left Menu

UNO Minda Ltd. Drives Innovation with High Voltage EV Power Train Project

UNO Minda Ltd. announced a venture with Suzhou Inovance Automotive, investing Rs 423 crore to develop high-voltage EV power trains. They plan an Rs 114 crore investment for 70% JV stake. The project covers four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles and awaits regulatory approval for completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:58 IST
UNO Minda Ltd. Drives Innovation with High Voltage EV Power Train Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards green technology, UNO Minda Ltd. has announced a joint venture with Suzhou Inovance Automotive to develop and manufacture high-voltage electric vehicle (EV) power train products. This initiative involves a considerable investment of Rs 423 crore, as approved by the respective boards of the companies.

UNO Minda's board has committed Rs 114 crore to the joint venture's equity capital, equating to a 70% stake. The agreement, initially declared in February 2025, targets the innovation of high-voltage power train components for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The project, covering combined charging units, e-axles, inverters, and motors, hinges on regulatory approval. Upon obtaining necessary endorsements, lnovance Automotive will secure a 30% stake in the joint venture, solidifying this international collaboration focused on eco-friendly transportation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025