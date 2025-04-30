UNO Minda Ltd. Drives Innovation with High Voltage EV Power Train Project

In a significant move towards green technology, UNO Minda Ltd. has announced a joint venture with Suzhou Inovance Automotive to develop and manufacture high-voltage electric vehicle (EV) power train products. This initiative involves a considerable investment of Rs 423 crore, as approved by the respective boards of the companies.

UNO Minda's board has committed Rs 114 crore to the joint venture's equity capital, equating to a 70% stake. The agreement, initially declared in February 2025, targets the innovation of high-voltage power train components for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The project, covering combined charging units, e-axles, inverters, and motors, hinges on regulatory approval. Upon obtaining necessary endorsements, lnovance Automotive will secure a 30% stake in the joint venture, solidifying this international collaboration focused on eco-friendly transportation solutions.

