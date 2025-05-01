Data Exposed: Uncovering Vulnerabilities in HR Tech Start-up Darwinbox

A cybersecurity research firm, CyberX9, has uncovered potential vulnerabilities within HR tech start-up Darwinbox. These vulnerabilities, if exploited, could lead to the exposure of employee data of Darwinbox and its clients.

Despite the alarming findings, Darwinbox has strongly refuted these claims, asserting that any data breach did not originate from their platform. The firm attributed the security issues to credential theft incidents on the client side and potential leaks on the dark web. They further stressed that their systems remain secure from unauthorized access or compromise.

CyberX9 has highlighted in its report that sensitive Personal Identification Information (PII) of employees and job applicants on the Darwinbox platform could be at risk. In response, Darwinbox has acknowledged the research firm's efforts and confirmed implementing fixes, even as it maintains that the vulnerabilities were primarily external and unrelated to their platform's core security.

