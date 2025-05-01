Left Menu

KKR's Strategic Resilience Amid Market Volatility Boosts Q1 Profits

KKR reported a 20% profit increase for Q1, driven by higher management and transaction fees. Despite market uncertainties from Trump's tariffs, KKR remains optimistic about investment opportunities due to its global presence and significant funds available. The firm focuses on retail investors, launching new low-fee funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:42 IST
KKR's Strategic Resilience Amid Market Volatility Boosts Q1 Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KKR experienced a 20% increase in first-quarter profits, primarily fueled by higher management and transaction fees, the company announced on Thursday. This performance highlights the resilience of large alternative asset managers, especially when market conditions are tepid.

The uncertainty generated by President Donald Trump's tariffs has executives worried about a slowdown in mergers and acquisitions. However, investment firms, like KKR, are capitalizing on market volatility to acquire valuable assets at better prices. Co-CEOs Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall emphasized the firm's solid global position and its $116 billion ready for investments.

KKR reported an adjusted net income of $1.03 billion for Q1, marking an improvement from the previous year's $863.7 million. The firm's assets under management have risen to $664 billion, supported by $31 billion in new capital. Amidst a volatile market, KKR is sharpening focus on retail investors by launching funds designed to bridge public and private credit at lower costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025