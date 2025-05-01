KKR's Strategic Resilience Amid Market Volatility Boosts Q1 Profits
KKR reported a 20% profit increase for Q1, driven by higher management and transaction fees. Despite market uncertainties from Trump's tariffs, KKR remains optimistic about investment opportunities due to its global presence and significant funds available. The firm focuses on retail investors, launching new low-fee funds.
KKR experienced a 20% increase in first-quarter profits, primarily fueled by higher management and transaction fees, the company announced on Thursday. This performance highlights the resilience of large alternative asset managers, especially when market conditions are tepid.
The uncertainty generated by President Donald Trump's tariffs has executives worried about a slowdown in mergers and acquisitions. However, investment firms, like KKR, are capitalizing on market volatility to acquire valuable assets at better prices. Co-CEOs Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall emphasized the firm's solid global position and its $116 billion ready for investments.
KKR reported an adjusted net income of $1.03 billion for Q1, marking an improvement from the previous year's $863.7 million. The firm's assets under management have risen to $664 billion, supported by $31 billion in new capital. Amidst a volatile market, KKR is sharpening focus on retail investors by launching funds designed to bridge public and private credit at lower costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Engagement Spurs Investment Opportunities in India's North East
Jerome Powell Signals Patience Amid Market Volatility and Tariff Uncertainties
Market Volatility Surges Amid Trade Talks and Health Insurer Woes
Wall Street Jitters: Trade Talks and Market Volatility
Retail Investors Surge in India: Digital Brokerages Lead the Charge