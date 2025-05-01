Tech Titans Propel Wall Street's Ascent Amid Uncertain Economic Climates

In a triumphant Thursday for Wall Street, major indexes experienced a significant boost, spurred by impressive quarterly results from tech powerhouses Microsoft and Meta. The Nasdaq led the way, highlighting a promising trajectory for the technology sector amid complex global economic interactions.

Microsoft shares skyrocketed by 8.8%, reaching a new zenith since January, as the company projected unforeseen growth in its Azure cloud-computing unit. These gains propelled Microsoft to surpass Apple in market valuation, becoming the world's leading company. Similarly, Meta Platforms reported a 4.7% rise in shares due to stronger-than-expected advertising revenue.

According to Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth, the optimistic forecasts from these tech giants set a robust tone for the market, helping to alleviate concerns over the trade war with China and erratic U.S. tariff policies threatening business stability. The resilience of the tech sector was mirrored in gains from Nvidia and other tech megacaps, while data continues to reflect a mixed yet cautiously optimistic economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)