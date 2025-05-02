Enreap Joins Forces with GitLab as Select Partner
Enreap, a leader in digital transformation and DevOps, becomes a GitLab Select Partner. This partnership enhances enreap's DevSecOps capabilities, offering clients faster deployments and stronger security. Enreap aims to deliver transformative solutions to various industries, strengthening its position in the global digital landscape.
Enreap, a prominent player in digital transformation and DevOps, has announced a significant partnership with GitLab as a Select Partner.
This collaboration is set to bolster enreap's DevSecOps capabilities, providing deeper expertise, enhanced support, and direct access to GitLab's comprehensive DevOps platform.
With this partnership, enreap is poised to deliver faster deployments, improved collaboration, and stronger security practices, driving transformative solutions across industries.
