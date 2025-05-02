Left Menu

Enreap Joins Forces with GitLab as Select Partner

Enreap, a leader in digital transformation and DevOps, becomes a GitLab Select Partner. This partnership enhances enreap's DevSecOps capabilities, offering clients faster deployments and stronger security. Enreap aims to deliver transformative solutions to various industries, strengthening its position in the global digital landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:31 IST
Enreap Joins Forces with GitLab as Select Partner
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Enreap, a prominent player in digital transformation and DevOps, has announced a significant partnership with GitLab as a Select Partner.

This collaboration is set to bolster enreap's DevSecOps capabilities, providing deeper expertise, enhanced support, and direct access to GitLab's comprehensive DevOps platform.

With this partnership, enreap is poised to deliver faster deployments, improved collaboration, and stronger security practices, driving transformative solutions across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025