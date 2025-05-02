Enreap Joins Forces with GitLab as Select Partner

Enreap, a prominent player in digital transformation and DevOps, has announced a significant partnership with GitLab as a Select Partner.

This collaboration is set to bolster enreap's DevSecOps capabilities, providing deeper expertise, enhanced support, and direct access to GitLab's comprehensive DevOps platform.

With this partnership, enreap is poised to deliver faster deployments, improved collaboration, and stronger security practices, driving transformative solutions across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)