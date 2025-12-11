Left Menu

India and U.S. Strengthen Ties in Strategic Partnership and Trade Talks

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump held a warm conversation to bolster the India-U.S. strategic partnership. They discussed regional developments and a potential trade deal, highlighting cooperation in critical technologies and defense. Both nations emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum and strengthening relations across economic, technological, and security sectors.

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a cordial discussion to further strengthen bilateral relations, as they reviewed ongoing progress and shared views on regional and global issues. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering global peace, stability, and prosperity.

The conversation highlighted the steady progress in the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, emphasizing cooperation in critical technologies, defense, and trade. Modi and Trump underscored the need to sustain momentum and build on shared efforts to enhance economic ties, viewing the partnership as central to global strategic interests.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism regarding ongoing negotiations for a trade deal, with substantive discussions held over several rounds. U.S. National Security Strategy signals greater cooperation with India, underscoring their strategic importance. This strategy aligns with initiatives like the QUAD, indicating deepening economic, technological, and defense ties between the two nations.

