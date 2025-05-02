Left Menu

Intel India Partners with IndiaAI Mission to Boost Nationwide AI Skills

Intel India collaborates with the government's IndiaAI mission to enhance AI capabilities across the country. This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, focuses on empowering individuals and entities to utilize AI for societal benefits and efficient governance through various targeted programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:28 IST
Intel India Partners with IndiaAI Mission to Boost Nationwide AI Skills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Intel India has collaborated with the Indian government's IndiaAI mission to strengthen artificial intelligence capabilities and skills throughout the nation. The initiative, cemented by a Memorandum of Understanding, is designed to empower youth, professionals, startups, and public sector leaders to harness AI for societal progress and effective governance.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Intel India and the IndiaAI Mission outlines a framework for joint initiatives, emphasizing the development and application of AI skills for social impact and enhancing governance. The collaboration will center on four major programs: YuvaAI, StartupAI, IndiaAI Dialogues, and efforts to expand the Bhashini program to remote areas.

YuvaAI will focus on allowing school students to create AI-driven solutions with social benefits, while StartupAI will assist AI startups by providing technological access, business advice, and mentorship. For public sector leaders, IndiaAI Dialogues and Intel Digital Readiness for Leaders will offer workshops for informed policymaking and practical experiences. Moreover, Bhashini's expansion aims to break language barriers and enhance educational outcomes in India's remote classrooms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025