Intel India Partners with IndiaAI Mission to Boost Nationwide AI Skills

Intel India has collaborated with the Indian government's IndiaAI mission to strengthen artificial intelligence capabilities and skills throughout the nation. The initiative, cemented by a Memorandum of Understanding, is designed to empower youth, professionals, startups, and public sector leaders to harness AI for societal progress and effective governance.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Intel India and the IndiaAI Mission outlines a framework for joint initiatives, emphasizing the development and application of AI skills for social impact and enhancing governance. The collaboration will center on four major programs: YuvaAI, StartupAI, IndiaAI Dialogues, and efforts to expand the Bhashini program to remote areas.

YuvaAI will focus on allowing school students to create AI-driven solutions with social benefits, while StartupAI will assist AI startups by providing technological access, business advice, and mentorship. For public sector leaders, IndiaAI Dialogues and Intel Digital Readiness for Leaders will offer workshops for informed policymaking and practical experiences. Moreover, Bhashini's expansion aims to break language barriers and enhance educational outcomes in India's remote classrooms.

