Retail Giants Under Siege: Cyberattacks Spark Industry Alarm

On Friday, Marks & Spencer acknowledged it is tirelessly working to mitigate the impact of a cyberattack that has hindered its ability to process online orders for nearly two weeks. The incident follows Harrods' confirmation of being similarly targeted.

The hacking group reportedly responsible, Scattered Spider, has not been officially linked to the M&S breach. Despite the uncertainty, this attack on high-profile retailer M&S highlights the increasing threat level cybercriminals pose to the UK retail sector. Chief executive Stuart Machin expressed deep regret over the disruption to customers.

With the UK's National Cyber Security Centre involved, the attacks have prompted immediate precautionary measures across affected organisations. Forestalled developments in artificial intelligence are believed to exacerbate these cyber threats, urging businesses to bolster their cybersecurity frameworks.

