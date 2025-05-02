Left Menu

Retail Giants Under Siege: Cyberattacks Spark Industry Alarm

Marks & Spencer faces a cyber crisis, unable to process online orders due to a suspected attack by Scattered Spider. Harrods and Co-op report similar threats, raising alarms in the UK retail sector. Authorities investigate, urging vigilance amidst rising cybercriminal boldness, exacerbated by generative AI advancements.

On Friday, Marks & Spencer acknowledged it is tirelessly working to mitigate the impact of a cyberattack that has hindered its ability to process online orders for nearly two weeks. The incident follows Harrods' confirmation of being similarly targeted.

The hacking group reportedly responsible, Scattered Spider, has not been officially linked to the M&S breach. Despite the uncertainty, this attack on high-profile retailer M&S highlights the increasing threat level cybercriminals pose to the UK retail sector. Chief executive Stuart Machin expressed deep regret over the disruption to customers.

With the UK's National Cyber Security Centre involved, the attacks have prompted immediate precautionary measures across affected organisations. Forestalled developments in artificial intelligence are believed to exacerbate these cyber threats, urging businesses to bolster their cybersecurity frameworks.

