Gujarat's Dholera Set to Become Semiconductor Powerhouse
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited Dholera SIR, which aims to become a semiconductor hub. Significant infrastructure work has been completed, including roads, treatment plants, and ICT facilities. The state targets creating a semiconductor ecosystem with national and international companies, along with establishing the Tata Electronics plant.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) on Friday. The state plans to develop this area as a semiconductor hub, aiming to establish a world-class manufacturing ecosystem.
Significant progress has been made in the Dholera Smart City project, with 95% of the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway already completed, along with essential infrastructure services such as roads, water treatment, and a 300 MW solar park.
The Tata Electronics semiconductor plant is part of efforts to create a 'Semicon City,' enhancing Gujarat's position in the global semiconductor industry. Patel also reviewed ongoing works at the Dholera International Airport and met with Tata officials to discuss its advancements.
