Gujarat's Dholera Set to Become Semiconductor Powerhouse

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited Dholera SIR, which aims to become a semiconductor hub. Significant infrastructure work has been completed, including roads, treatment plants, and ICT facilities. The state targets creating a semiconductor ecosystem with national and international companies, along with establishing the Tata Electronics plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) on Friday. The state plans to develop this area as a semiconductor hub, aiming to establish a world-class manufacturing ecosystem.

Significant progress has been made in the Dholera Smart City project, with 95% of the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway already completed, along with essential infrastructure services such as roads, water treatment, and a 300 MW solar park.

The Tata Electronics semiconductor plant is part of efforts to create a 'Semicon City,' enhancing Gujarat's position in the global semiconductor industry. Patel also reviewed ongoing works at the Dholera International Airport and met with Tata officials to discuss its advancements.

