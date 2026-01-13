Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructure, Heritage and Youth-Led Growth

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects of the Mansa Municipality in Gujarat, underscoring the Centre and State governments’ commitment to infrastructure development, water security, healthcare, sports and cultural heritage. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Shri Haribhai Patel, Member of Parliament from the Mehsana parliamentary constituency.

Development Push under Prime Minister Modi’s Leadership

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a new era of development and modern infrastructure construction has begun across the country, including Gujarat. He noted that Mansa occupies a strategically important location, and sustained efforts are underway to ensure its holistic development.

Water Security and Fluoride-Free Drinking Water

The Home Minister highlighted major water management initiatives in the region. He said the Gujarat government has already begun work on a barrage in the Mansa region, with provisions made for:

A second barrage in the Rampur–Mansa area

A third barrage near Gandhinagar

These projects aim to ensure advanced water management, free residents from fluoride-contaminated drinking water, and secure water availability for future generations.

Healthcare and Connectivity Projects

Shri Amit Shah announced that a new 11-storey Civil Hospital equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will be built in Mansa. Once completed by 2030, the hospital will eliminate the need for residents to seek medical treatment outside the region. He further said that a Medical College will be established within the campus of SD Arts and B.R. Commerce College after the hospital is completed.

On connectivity, he announced:

A Mansa–Pilwai highway to be constructed at a cost of ₹110 crore

A Balva–Gochariya road to be built at a cost of ₹100 crore

Somnath Swabhiman Parv and Cultural Pride

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s launch of the year-long “Somnath Swabhiman Parv” from January 11, Shri Shah recalled the thousand-year history of the Somnath Temple, which was repeatedly destroyed by invaders and rebuilt by generations of Indians.

He said the reconstruction of Somnath by leaders such as Sardar Patel, K. M. Munshi, Jam Saheb and Dr. Rajendra Prasad symbolised the protection of India’s faith, self-respect and cultural identity. Despite being destroyed 16 times, the temple continues to stand tall, and under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, a grand Somnath corridor is now being developed.

“This sends a message to the world that Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture and the faith of the people of India are eternal and indestructible,” Shri Shah said, adding that the coming year will be celebrated nationwide as Somnath Swabhiman Parv to awaken national consciousness and pride.

Sports Infrastructure and Global Sporting Events

The Home Minister thanked the Gujarat government for constructing a modern sports complex in Mansa and directed the district administration to ensure that the gym and facilities are accessible not only to athletes but also to the general public.

He said Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, has emerged as a major sports hub, with:

Commonwealth Games 2030 to be hosted in Ahmedabad, welcoming athletes from 117 countries

World Police and Fire Service Games 2029 to also be held in Ahmedabad

Ongoing efforts to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games

He urged local authorities to ensure that students from nearby schools and colleges actively use these facilities to strengthen their physical and mental abilities and achieve excellence at state, national and global levels.

Urban Amenities, Water Bodies and Cleanliness

Shri Amit Shah noted that:

A new fire station , on the lines of Ahmedabad’s modern fire station, has been completed in Mansa

The Gujarat government has gifted Mansa a new Circuit House and a police station

13 ponds have been interconnected over the last four years to ensure year-round water availability

Praising the development of Chandrasar Lake, he stressed the importance of public participation in maintaining such assets and called upon youth to take the lead in keeping villages and towns clean.

Vision for India @2047

Concluding his address, the Union Home Minister said that India has taken a collective pledge that by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence, it will rank first in every field globally. He expressed confidence that India’s youth, with their determination, intellect and courage, will drive this transformation, and that Mansa and Gujarat will play a vital role in this national journey.