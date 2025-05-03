Left Menu

Empowering Consumers with Repairability Index in Electronics

To aid consumers facing repair issues with smartphones and tablets, a government committee recommends Original Equipment Manufacturers self-declare a Repairability Index. This initiative aims to improve repair accessibility and transparency, enabling informed decisions. The framework involves stakeholders from the electronics industry and consumer organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:37 IST
Empowering Consumers with Repairability Index in Electronics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A government-appointed committee has recommended that Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) self-declare a Repairability Index for smartphones and tablets. This initiative aims to empower consumers by providing them with essential information to make informed decisions regarding repairs.

The proposed framework, submitted to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, suggests that the Repairability Index be displayed at points of sale, e-commerce platforms, and through QR codes on packaging. This move comes in response to a growing number of repair-related grievances reported by consumers.

The committee's recommendations align with global best practices and aim to create an ecosystem of 'mindful utilization' rather than 'wasteful consumption.' Involving major industry players like Apple, Samsung, and Google, the proposal emphasizes ease of repair accessibility and transparency for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025