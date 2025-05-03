Empowering Consumers with Repairability Index in Electronics

A government-appointed committee has recommended that Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) self-declare a Repairability Index for smartphones and tablets. This initiative aims to empower consumers by providing them with essential information to make informed decisions regarding repairs.

The proposed framework, submitted to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, suggests that the Repairability Index be displayed at points of sale, e-commerce platforms, and through QR codes on packaging. This move comes in response to a growing number of repair-related grievances reported by consumers.

The committee's recommendations align with global best practices and aim to create an ecosystem of 'mindful utilization' rather than 'wasteful consumption.' Involving major industry players like Apple, Samsung, and Google, the proposal emphasizes ease of repair accessibility and transparency for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)