Empowering Consumers with Repairability Index in Electronics
To aid consumers facing repair issues with smartphones and tablets, a government committee recommends Original Equipment Manufacturers self-declare a Repairability Index. This initiative aims to improve repair accessibility and transparency, enabling informed decisions. The framework involves stakeholders from the electronics industry and consumer organizations.
- Country:
- India
A government-appointed committee has recommended that Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) self-declare a Repairability Index for smartphones and tablets. This initiative aims to empower consumers by providing them with essential information to make informed decisions regarding repairs.
The proposed framework, submitted to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, suggests that the Repairability Index be displayed at points of sale, e-commerce platforms, and through QR codes on packaging. This move comes in response to a growing number of repair-related grievances reported by consumers.
The committee's recommendations align with global best practices and aim to create an ecosystem of 'mindful utilization' rather than 'wasteful consumption.' Involving major industry players like Apple, Samsung, and Google, the proposal emphasizes ease of repair accessibility and transparency for consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI alone can’t fight fraud: Bankers demand transparency and ethical design
Decoding the RFK Assassination Files: A Step Toward Transparency
Behind the Scenes: Transparency and Justice in 'Soothravakyam'
Delhi's Quest for Transparency: Tackling Water Woes & Construction Hazards
Delhi's Transparency Drive: Over 1,000 GPS-Tracked Water Tankers Launched