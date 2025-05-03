Left Menu

India's Next-Gen VSHORADS: Revolutionizing Air Defence

The Indian government initiates procurement for a next-gen Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS). The system can engage various aerial threats under any weather conditions, enhancing the Army's air-defence capabilities. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing the VSHORADS system indigenously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian government has launched a procurement process for a cutting-edge Very Short Range Air Defence System, known as VSHORADS (NG). This system is designed to engage aerial targets effectively, both day and night, even in adverse weather conditions such as snow-bound environments.

The Ministry of Defence has issued a request for proposal (RFP) seeking prospective bidders to supply 48 launchers, 48 night-vision sights, 85 missiles, and a missile test station. The procurement is part of a strategic move to bolster the Army's air defence capabilities against evolving dynamic air threats.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the VSHORADS is a man-portable system praised for its 'fire-and-forget' missile technology. The system is capable of defending against fighter jets, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems across various terrains and will be employed by all three branches of India's armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

