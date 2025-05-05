Airtel Introduces 'Business Name Display' for Enhanced Customer Engagement

Bharti Airtel's business-to-business segment has debuted a novel feature called 'Business Name Display' (BND), aimed at revolutionizing how enterprises engage with their customers. This solution allows enterprises to display their brand name on a recipient's phone screen during outgoing calls, promoting trust and reducing spam concerns.

The innovative feature has already been piloted with over 250 businesses across diverse sectors such as banking, retail, food delivery, and logistics. These enterprises utilized more than 1.5 million phone numbers to conduct 12.8 million calls over the past month, noticing a significant rise in customer interaction according to an Airtel press release.

Airtel Business claims that the 'Business Name Display' not only enhances customer engagement but also helps recipients differentiate between legitimate business communications and unwanted spam, thus securing consumer trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)