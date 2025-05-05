Left Menu

Airtel Introduces 'Business Name Display' for Enhanced Customer Engagement

Bharti Airtel's B2B division launched 'Business Name Display' to boost customer engagement by showing a brand's name on the recipient’s screen for outgoing calls. Tested with 250 businesses across various sectors, the solution led to increased engagement, distinguishing legitimate calls from spam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:18 IST
Airtel Introduces 'Business Name Display' for Enhanced Customer Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel's business-to-business segment has debuted a novel feature called 'Business Name Display' (BND), aimed at revolutionizing how enterprises engage with their customers. This solution allows enterprises to display their brand name on a recipient's phone screen during outgoing calls, promoting trust and reducing spam concerns.

The innovative feature has already been piloted with over 250 businesses across diverse sectors such as banking, retail, food delivery, and logistics. These enterprises utilized more than 1.5 million phone numbers to conduct 12.8 million calls over the past month, noticing a significant rise in customer interaction according to an Airtel press release.

Airtel Business claims that the 'Business Name Display' not only enhances customer engagement but also helps recipients differentiate between legitimate business communications and unwanted spam, thus securing consumer trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025