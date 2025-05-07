BrowserStack Acquires Requestly to Revolutionize API Development

BrowserStack, a leading software testing platform, has announced the acquisition of Requestly, a popular open-source tool designed for HTTP interception and API mocking. Requestly alleviates common bottlenecks in web development by allowing frontend developers to work without dependency on backend teams, thus speeding up project timelines.

The acquisition aims to bolster BrowserStack's offerings by integrating Requestly's innovative solutions. This move underscores BrowserStack's commitment to enhancing developer productivity and supporting open-source innovation. By incorporating Requestly, it hopes to offer developers more tools to streamline workflows and ensure efficient team collaboration.

Requestly, widely adopted by developers globally, is praised for its browser-first approach, supporting seamless API mocking and HTTP request modifications. The tool will remain open-source while benefiting from BrowserStack's resources to address developer challenges effectively. With a future roadmap that includes mobile support, Requestly remains committed to adapting to evolving developer needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)