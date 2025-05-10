MG Windsor PRO Secures 8,000 Bookings: A New Milestone in India's EV Market

The MG Windsor PRO, introduced by JSW MG Motor India, has made an impressive entry into the Indian electric vehicle market, garnering 8,000 bookings within just 24 hours of its launch. This overwhelming response underscores the car's appeal and MG's growing presence in the country's automotive sector.

According to Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales at JSW MG Motor India, the MG Windsor PRO is not just a milestone but a pivotal move towards a sustainable automotive future in India. The car is packed with cutting-edge features, such as a larger 52.9 kWh battery capable of providing a certified range of 449 km and advanced driver assistance systems, making it a formidable contender in the EV market.

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, JSW MG Motor India continues to push boundaries through its joint venture with SAIC Motor, aiming to reshape the automotive landscape in India with world-class technology and extensive local manufacturing, ultimately strengthening its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)