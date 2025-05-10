Left Menu

LUPIN: Paving the Way for Lunar Navigation

Spanish company GMV introduces LUPIN, a GPS-like navigation system for the moon. It aims to simplify lunar missions, echoing the convenience of terrestrial navigation. Part of the European Space Agency's initiative, LUPIN will facilitate research, mining, and tourism as lunar exploration gains renewed interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 10:28 IST
LUPIN: Paving the Way for Lunar Navigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant leap for lunar exploration, Spanish technology firm GMV has unveiled LUPIN, a pioneering GPS-like navigation system designed specifically for the moon. This innovative system aims to transform lunar missions into the ease of terrestrial travel, mirroring navigational platforms such as Google Maps and Waze.

LUPIN emerges as part of a broader initiative led by the European Space Agency focused on testing advanced positioning and navigation technologies. This initiative reflects the growing global interest in exploring the moon's surface, propelled by motivations ranging from scientific investigation to potential mining ventures and even future tourist visits.

As nations and companies look to establish a presence on the moon, the introduction of LUPIN promises to be a game-changer, facilitating a new era of exploration and enhancing the feasibility of ambitious lunar undertakings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025