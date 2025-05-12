Left Menu

Ather Energy's Path to Profitability: A Year of Growth and Expansion

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy reports an 18% reduction in losses for the March quarter, boosted by improved gross margins. The company achieved strong sales growth, expanded its retail network, and strengthened its presence in new markets. Ather Energy remains optimistic about future growth and profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:35 IST
Ather Energy's Path to Profitability: A Year of Growth and Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has reported an 18% decline in losses, now standing at Rs 234.40 crore for the March quarter, largely due to improved gross margins. This reflects a significant step forward compared to the Rs 283.30 crore loss recorded in the previous year.

The company's operational income surged by 29.5% to Rs 676.1 crore, up from Rs 523.4 crore a year prior. Ather Energy sold 47,411 two-wheelers in the March quarter, marking a 35% increase from 35,244 units retailed in the corresponding quarter of FY24, according to their latest financial presentation.

Bolstered by a robust market presence, particularly in southern regions, Ather achieved a market share of 13.3%. Chief Financial Officer Sohil Parekh attributed this success to disciplined revenue growth and strong fundamentals. The company's expansion included 351 experience centers across India, aiding deeper market penetration, especially in the northern and western states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025