Ather Energy's Path to Profitability: A Year of Growth and Expansion

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has reported an 18% decline in losses, now standing at Rs 234.40 crore for the March quarter, largely due to improved gross margins. This reflects a significant step forward compared to the Rs 283.30 crore loss recorded in the previous year.

The company's operational income surged by 29.5% to Rs 676.1 crore, up from Rs 523.4 crore a year prior. Ather Energy sold 47,411 two-wheelers in the March quarter, marking a 35% increase from 35,244 units retailed in the corresponding quarter of FY24, according to their latest financial presentation.

Bolstered by a robust market presence, particularly in southern regions, Ather achieved a market share of 13.3%. Chief Financial Officer Sohil Parekh attributed this success to disciplined revenue growth and strong fundamentals. The company's expansion included 351 experience centers across India, aiding deeper market penetration, especially in the northern and western states.

(With inputs from agencies.)