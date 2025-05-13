UNESCO and G20 Join Forces to Empower Civil Servants for Ethical AI Governance

In a decisive move toward fostering inclusive, ethical, and human rights-based digital transformation, UNESCO has stepped into a vital role as a privileged knowledge partner of the G20 under South Africa’s 2025 presidency. Amidst the growing urgency to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into public sector operations responsibly, UNESCO convened a landmark workshop on April 11, 2025, in Gqeberha, South Africa. The event drew participants from G20 member states, guest countries, and international organizations, uniting diverse voices to strategize and accelerate AI capacity building in the public sector.

This initiative marks a new phase of global cooperation, where vision aligns with action in harnessing AI for public good.

Addressing the Skills and Ethics Gap in the Public Sector

At the heart of UNESCO’s workshop was a call to ensure that civil servants are not only equipped with technical skills but are also grounded in the ethical dimensions of AI use. As digital transformation becomes a cornerstone of modern governance, the urgency of this mission is ever more pressing.

Guilherme Canela, Director of UNESCO’s Division for Digital Inclusion and Policies and Digital Transformation, underscored this commitment:

“Our partnership with the G20 is not just about frameworks. It’s about building real capacity—empowering public officials to make informed decisions on technologies that will shape our collective future.”

A core message from the event was the importance of role-specific training. Speakers emphasized that not all civil servants require the same knowledge depth. Training must be customized—from policy makers shaping regulations to frontline workers interfacing directly with AI tools.

Sunil Geness, representing the private sector in South Africa, reinforced this point, stating:

“The skill set building has to be specific in terms of the roles that the civil servants actually perform.”

Trust, Transparency, and Ethics: The Foundation of AI in Governance

Building public trust emerged as a central theme during the workshop. Delegates emphasized that AI systems must operate transparently and in alignment with human rights. Prof. Karen Bradshaw of Rhodes University highlighted the necessity for civil servants to critically assess AI outputs and understand system limitations to prevent misuse or blind reliance on algorithmic decisions.

Speakers from across continents echoed the sentiment: ethics cannot be an afterthought. AI deployment in the public sector must integrate accountability, privacy, fairness, and non-discrimination at every level.

Innovation Through Collaboration: The Power of Public-Private Partnerships

UNESCO’s workshop also spotlighted innovation through public-private collaboration. A notable case came from Singapore’s “AI Wednesdays”—an initiative led by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information that brings together government officials, tech companies, academia, and civil society for weekly exchanges and innovation sprints.

Mavis Chung, representing the ministry, explained how the program fosters a continuous learning ecosystem:

“The goal is to build a community of shared learning between industry, public sector, and civil society—an inclusive space to experiment and evolve together.”

Such initiatives reflect the increasing value of interdisciplinary collaboration in keeping pace with rapid AI advancements and adapting global best practices locally.

From Dialogue to Action: The G20’s Opportunity to Lead

The workshop concluded with a resounding call to global action. UNESCO urged G20 nations to invest in hands-on training and international cooperation to prevent unequal AI development. While policy toolkits and ethical guidelines are necessary, practical experience is what truly enables public servants to implement transformative digital services with confidence.

Clare Stark, UNESCO’s Sous Sherpa to the G20, summarized this opportunity powerfully:

“The G20’s leadership, in tandem with UNESCO’s ethical AI framework, offers a unique moment to ensure AI strengthens—not weakens—our democratic institutions and public service delivery.”

UNESCO’s Broader Mission: Shaping Inclusive Digital Futures

Since 2021, UNESCO’s Programme on AI for the Public Sector has supported over 50 countries in developing transparent, inclusive, and efficient AI strategies tailored for governance. This work includes the rollout of the AI and Digital Transformation Competency Framework, a practical guide to help governments design responsible AI-based public services.

UNESCO’s approach blends ethics with action. Through capacity-building workshops, cross-sectoral partnerships, and policy innovation, the organization is transforming the narrative around AI—from fear and complexity to empowerment and inclusion.

Looking Ahead

As South Africa steers the G20 in 2025, the collaboration with UNESCO signals a transformative global agenda: one that positions ethical AI as a driver for better governance, social equity, and public service innovation. More initiatives and pilot programs are expected to follow, extending the momentum created in Gqeberha to the global stage.

UNESCO’s enduring message remains clear—no country should be left behind in the AI revolution. Through collective effort, skill development, and principled governance, AI can be a tool that truly serves the public good.

Stay tuned for further updates as UNESCO and the G20 work together to shape a fair, inclusive, and human-centered digital future.