Revolutionary AI-Powered Message IDs: Simplifying SMS Chaos

Truecaller, a leading communication platform, has launched AI-powered Message IDs to simplify SMS communication. This feature uses AI to identify important messages, like OTPs and delivery updates, among spam, offering a clutter-free experience. It is available in multiple languages and provides users greater SMS management control and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:30 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India—In the fast-paced world of today, missing important SMS amidst spam is a common nuisance. Enter Truecaller, the global communications platform, with its groundbreaking AI-powered Message IDs. This new feature, now accessible in India and 30 other countries, revolutionizes SMS management by instantly identifying crucial notifications such as OTPs and delivery updates using advanced artificial intelligence and Large Language Models (LLMs).

The innovation delivers stress-free communication by filtering out noise and safeguarding user data privacy. Users can now get real-time alerts without the hassle of sifting through clutter. Offering Green Message IDs with a verified tick for trustworthy business messages, Truecaller adds a layer of security amidst scams and spoofed texts.

Compatible on a global scale, the feature caters to diverse languages, confirming Truecaller's commitment to safer and efficient communication. With over 450 million active users, Truecaller continues to redefine digital interaction, cementing its status as a critical tool for communication management.

