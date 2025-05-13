TECNO's SPARK 40: Redefining Budget Smartphones with Helio G200

TECNO, an AI-driven technology brand, announces its latest SPARK 40 Series, featuring MediaTek's Helio G200 chipset. This move marks a significant enhancement in the performance of entry-level smartphones, boasting a 10% improvement over previous models.

The SPARK 40 Pro+ will headline the series, using the cutting-edge Helio G200 to deliver a superior entertainment experience through faster computing and enhanced smoothness. The octa-core CPU is built for speed, ensuring quick app launches and responsive interactions.

Set for a global launch in July, the SPARK 40 Series not only focuses on technical specifications but also prides itself on sleek design and AI functionalities, aiming to offer unprecedented experiences at competitive prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)