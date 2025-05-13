Left Menu

Bank of America's Ambitious Expansion: 150 New Branches by 2027

Bank of America plans to open over 150 new branches in the U.S. by 2027 to foster customer relationships and complement its digital services. Despite a robust digital platform, the bank emphasizes the personal touch provided by physical branches, with significant investments to support this expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:32 IST
Bank of America's Ambitious Expansion: 150 New Branches by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bank of America has unveiled plans to expand its physical presence significantly by opening more than 150 new branches across the United States by the end of 2027. This strategic move aims to enhance customer interaction and complement its robust digital banking services.

The bank will begin this expansion with 40 new branches in 2023 and aims to add another 70 by 2026, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a strong branch network despite the rise of online banking. Bank of America's existing network consists of approximately 3,700 branches nationwide, although this number might slightly decrease as it consolidates in saturated markets.

President of consumer, retail, and preferred banking at Bank of America, Holly O'Neill, highlighted the importance of physical locations in accelerating digital business growth. Last year, competitor JPMorgan Chase announced similar expansion ambitions, planning over 500 new sites by 2027, emphasizing the ongoing relevance of in-person banking interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025