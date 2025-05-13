Left Menu

Nvidia and Saudi Arabia Forge AI and Cloud Computing Alliance

Nvidia and Saudi Arabia have entered into partnerships aimed at developing artificial intelligence and strengthening cloud computing infrastructure. These efforts are part of the kingdom's strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil. The collaboration aligns with U.S. economic initiatives in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:47 IST
Nvidia and Saudi Arabia Forge AI and Cloud Computing Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia, the U.S. chip giant, announced strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, signaling a notable technological push in the kingdom. These agreements aim to develop artificial intelligence and enhance cloud computing infrastructure through foreign investments, coinciding with U.S. President Donald Trump's Gulf economic diplomacy tour.

As Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy away from oil dependency, it aspires to become a pivotal hub for AI activities outside of the U.S. In a joint statement, Nvidia and Saudi Arabia revealed plans to build AI factories and train developers, although financial specifics were not disclosed.

"The initiatives mark a crucial step in establishing the Kingdom as a leader among economies driven by data and AI," stated Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, president of the Saudi Data & AI Authority. Ahead of these developments, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Humain, a company focused on AI technology development and management within the kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025