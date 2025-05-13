Nvidia and Saudi Arabia Forge AI and Cloud Computing Alliance

Nvidia, the U.S. chip giant, announced strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, signaling a notable technological push in the kingdom. These agreements aim to develop artificial intelligence and enhance cloud computing infrastructure through foreign investments, coinciding with U.S. President Donald Trump's Gulf economic diplomacy tour.

As Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy away from oil dependency, it aspires to become a pivotal hub for AI activities outside of the U.S. In a joint statement, Nvidia and Saudi Arabia revealed plans to build AI factories and train developers, although financial specifics were not disclosed.

"The initiatives mark a crucial step in establishing the Kingdom as a leader among economies driven by data and AI," stated Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, president of the Saudi Data & AI Authority. Ahead of these developments, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Humain, a company focused on AI technology development and management within the kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)