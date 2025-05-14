Harvey AI's Meteoric Rise: From $3B to $5B in Months

Harvey AI, a prominent legal startup harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, is making waves in the venture capital world with plans to raise over $250 million, according to sources speaking to Reuters. This funding round, led by Kleiner Perkins and Coatue, will elevate the company's valuation to an impressive $5 billion.

This dramatic valuation increase from $3 billion attests to Harvey AI's burgeoning success. Its annualized run rate experienced a steep climb to $75 million in April, a 50% jump propelled by strategic alliances with high-profile consulting entities like PwC and direct sales channels targeting large corporate legal departments.

Founded in 2022, Harvey AI has rapidly positioned itself as a leader in legal tech by deploying advanced AI models for tasks such as document review and legal research. As the legal industry embraces innovation, Harvey AI exemplifies the growing trend of AI adoption, drawing significant attention and investment to this once-overlooked sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)