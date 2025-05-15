OpenAI's Restructuring Faces Criticism for Inadequate Safeguards

OpenAI's recent moves to adjust its organizational structure have sparked criticism from a coalition concerned about insufficient safeguards against the harmful potential of AI. A letter sent to attorneys-general in California and Delaware by the 'Not For Private Gain' group outlines these worries.

This group, composed of ex-OpenAI employees and leading AI experts like Geoffrey Hinton, argues that recent changes, although seen as slightly positive, fail to keep OpenAI aligned with its mission to prioritize humanity's benefit. The criticism comes amidst a backdrop of legal actions, including Elon Musk's lawsuit, prompting OpenAI's reevaluation of its structure.

OpenAI plans to become a public benefit corporation, blending profit motives with social goals. However, critics are concerned that this transition reduces the nonprofit's authority. The nonprofit's previous 100% control over the for-profit entity is diminished under the new structure, potentially hampering regulatory enforcement powers.

