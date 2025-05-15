Left Menu

OpenAI's Restructuring Faces Criticism for Inadequate Safeguards

A group opposing OpenAI's restructuring argues the new plan doesn't sufficiently safeguard against dangerous AI. Despite OpenAI's shift to a public benefit corporation, critics claim it diminishes the nonprofit's control and mission alignment, raising concerns about regulatory enforcement and the balance of profit and social goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:44 IST
OpenAI's Restructuring Faces Criticism for Inadequate Safeguards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI's recent moves to adjust its organizational structure have sparked criticism from a coalition concerned about insufficient safeguards against the harmful potential of AI. A letter sent to attorneys-general in California and Delaware by the 'Not For Private Gain' group outlines these worries.

This group, composed of ex-OpenAI employees and leading AI experts like Geoffrey Hinton, argues that recent changes, although seen as slightly positive, fail to keep OpenAI aligned with its mission to prioritize humanity's benefit. The criticism comes amidst a backdrop of legal actions, including Elon Musk's lawsuit, prompting OpenAI's reevaluation of its structure.

OpenAI plans to become a public benefit corporation, blending profit motives with social goals. However, critics are concerned that this transition reduces the nonprofit's authority. The nonprofit's previous 100% control over the for-profit entity is diminished under the new structure, potentially hampering regulatory enforcement powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025