Call Connectivity Woes: Majority of Indians Face Persistent Issues

A LocalCircles survey reveals that 89% of mobile subscribers in India face call connection and drop issues, with 40% experiencing them often. The survey, involving over 56,000 responses from 342 districts, showed no improvement from last year, prompting frequent use of alternatives like WhatsApp calls.

A recent survey by LocalCircles has unveiled a concerning reality for mobile subscribers in India: 89% have reported facing issues with call connectivity and drops.

Despite new regulations aimed at improving the situation, these complaints have remained consistent over the past year, as evidenced by the responses from over 56,000 citizens across 342 districts.

To cope with these challenges, 22% of respondents are increasingly relying on internet-based services like WhatsApp and Facetime for their calls, highlighting a shift in user behavior driven by persistent network issues.

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

