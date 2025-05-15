Call Connectivity Woes: Majority of Indians Face Persistent Issues

A recent survey by LocalCircles has unveiled a concerning reality for mobile subscribers in India: 89% have reported facing issues with call connectivity and drops.

Despite new regulations aimed at improving the situation, these complaints have remained consistent over the past year, as evidenced by the responses from over 56,000 citizens across 342 districts.

To cope with these challenges, 22% of respondents are increasingly relying on internet-based services like WhatsApp and Facetime for their calls, highlighting a shift in user behavior driven by persistent network issues.

