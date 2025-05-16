Tech Tensions and Earnings Drag on Chinese Markets

Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets recorded additional losses on Friday as sentiment was dampened by escalating U.S.-China tech tensions and Alibaba's below-par earnings report.

By midday, the Shanghai Composite index fell by 0.52%, while China’s blue-chip CSI300 index experienced a 0.57% decline. Key sectors, including financials and consumer staples, reflected substantial drops.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index decreased by 0.81%, significantly influenced by Alibaba Group's 5.3% slump following disappointing quarterly revenue figures. Meanwhile, the U.S. plans to expand its tech export restrictions on Chinese companies, adding to geopolitical concerns.

