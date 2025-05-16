Left Menu

GO EC Charges into Nepal with Cross-Border EV Expedition

Kerala's GO EC makes a groundbreaking entry into Nepal, completing South Asia’s first cross-border EV expedition from Kochi to Kathmandu. The journey served as a brand activation and a proof-of-concept for long-distance EV travel. GO EC plans to install 50 fast-charging stations in Nepal.

In a technological and market-defining move, Kerala's electric mobility firm GO EC has marked its entry into Nepal by completing the region's first cross-border EV expedition.

Partnering with Tata Motors, the 2,000+ km journey from Kochi to Kathmandu aimed to serve as a brand activation and a testament to the viability of long-distance EV travel. The expedition involved strategic stops in major Indian cities and was led by GO EC's Nepal Director Unnikrishnan, along with CTO Yadhu Krishnan and YouTuber Yasin Muhammed.

As GO EC rolls out plans to set up 50 fast-charging stations in Nepal, CEO P.G. Ramnath emphasized their intent to invigorate the country's EV infrastructure, leveraging their operational experience. The initiative received encouragement from Tata Motors and diplomatic representatives, underscoring a significant public-private partnership aimed at enhancing e-mobility in South Asia.

