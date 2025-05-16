Left Menu

FlexiBees Revolutionizes Hiring with New Marketplace Launch

FlexiBees, a leader in providing part-time and remote women talent, launches FlexiBees Marketplace. It allows global employers to hire vetted talent efficiently. The platform stands out with AI-driven matching, offering cost-effective, flexible hiring solutions. Founded by IIM Bangalore alumni, it prioritizes agility and empowerment for women professionals.

Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:55 IST
FlexiBees, renowned for sourcing part-time and remote women talent, has unveiled the FlexiBees Marketplace, a unique platform promising quick and efficient hiring solutions for businesses worldwide. The marketplace streamlines the hiring process, allowing employers to secure top-tier candidates within just two days.

Employers can easily post remote job positions and interview potential hires, choosing from a pool of pre-vetted candidates. With more than 800 businesses leveraging FlexiBees' services, the company uses an effective combination of Artificial Intelligence and human vetting to ensure the perfect match for each job, optimizing cost and efficiency.

CEO Shreya Prakash highlights the strategic facilitation of quality talent acquisition, emphasizing time-saving benefits and economic advantages. FlexiBees' mission extends beyond business efficiency, also empowering women to balance career and personal commitments via flexible working opportunities, thus redefining modern work culture.

