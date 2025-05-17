Left Menu

SHIMA Ecosystem Launches Revolutionary SHIM Token Presale

The SHIMA ecosystem debuts its SHIM token presale, offering early access to its innovative Web3 platform that merges gaming, DeFi, and sustainability. SHIMA aims to harmonize blockchain technology with ecological consciousness, featuring a 15-phase presale, transparent deployment on Binance Smart Chain, and exclusive GameFi opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:52 IST
In a groundbreaking move, the SHIMA ecosystem has unveiled its public token presale, marking the official launch of its SHIM token. This development opens the doors to a revolutionary Web3 universe where gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and community-centric innovation converge on a single platform.

The visionary SHIMA platform introduces ShimaNest, its sustainability-focused sub-ecosystem. This innovative space seeks to blend blockchain technology with ecological responsibility, drawing inspiration from the tough yet rare ShimaNest bird of Hokkaido. It sets a new paradigm in the crypto world, emphasizing harmony between technological advancement and environmental care.

The SHIM token presale is currently live on the official SHIMA DApp, with a multi-stage model designed to incentivize early contributors. These participants will not only benefit from discounted token prices but also play a crucial role in shaping the future of the ecosystem. Featuring 15 phases with increasing USD-based prices and a transparent, secure BEP-20 deployment on Binance Smart Chain, the presale promises significant opportunities in the crypto space.

