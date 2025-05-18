Tata Motors Revamps EV Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Tata Motors is taking bold steps to solidify its position in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Mumbai-based automotive giant is set to launch the Harrier.ev and Sierra.ev this fiscal year, along with multiple updates to its current models.

Despite a 10% drop in EV sales in FY25, Tata Motors remains optimistic. The company plans to strengthen its portfolio and expand its sales network. It aims to mainstream EVs by developing the market and enhancing the overall ecosystem.

While focusing on cost reduction and competitiveness, Tata Motors also intends to leverage its robust lineup of internal combustion engine vehicles. The company hopes to gain retail market share across all segments, maintaining growth despite global economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)