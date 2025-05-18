Left Menu

Tata Motors Revamps EV Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Tata Motors plans to boost its electric vehicle lineup and improve existing models to mainstream EVs in the domestic market. The company aims for sustainable growth through new launches, market development, and cost reduction initiatives, while also enhancing internal combustion vehicle offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 10:47 IST
Tata Motors Revamps EV Strategy for Sustainable Growth
Tata Motors is taking bold steps to solidify its position in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Mumbai-based automotive giant is set to launch the Harrier.ev and Sierra.ev this fiscal year, along with multiple updates to its current models.

Despite a 10% drop in EV sales in FY25, Tata Motors remains optimistic. The company plans to strengthen its portfolio and expand its sales network. It aims to mainstream EVs by developing the market and enhancing the overall ecosystem.

While focusing on cost reduction and competitiveness, Tata Motors also intends to leverage its robust lineup of internal combustion engine vehicles. The company hopes to gain retail market share across all segments, maintaining growth despite global economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

