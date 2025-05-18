Qlik Bets Big on Indian Market Growth with AI and Data Analytics
Qlik, a leader in data analytics and AI, is poised to surpass 1,000 Indian customers this year. The company's strategic investment in local infrastructure and its emphasis on AI capabilities highlight its commitment to the Indian market. Qlik's innovative initiatives are set to enhance productivity and simplify data-driven workflows.
Qlik, a prominent player in data analytics and artificial intelligence, is set to expand its presence in India by surpassing an impressive milestone of 1,000 customers this year.
Managing Director (India) Varun Babbar revealed that the firm has significantly grown its customer base, serving over 800 clients, including prominent names like Indian Oil and HDFC Life.
With a recent investment in a data center in Mumbai, Qlik aims to boost its global cloud infrastructure while meeting the increasing demand for local data storage and regulatory compliance.
