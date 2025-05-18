Vast Eyes Collaboration with ISRO for Future Space Endeavors

Left Menu

Vast, an American space habitation firm, is exploring collaboration with ISRO for the Bharat Antariksh Station. Discussions have begun with ISRO officials about hosting Indian scientists on Vast's future space station. This collaboration could mark a significant partnership between two politically friendly nations in the realm of space technology.

Vast, a US-based space habitation company, has entered discussions with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) about potentially collaborating on the Bharat Antariksh Station, slated for completion by 2035.

CEO Max Haot initiated talks, offering to host Indian scientists on a Vast space station planned for launch next year. Their upcoming single-module Haven-1 station, expected to enter orbit via a SpaceX Falcon 9 in 2026, is a precursor to the anticipated Haven-2, a prospective successor to the International Space Station.

The collaboration aligns with the geopolitical landscape where US-Russian and US-Chinese spaceflight relations are strained, providing a unique opportunity for Indo-American cooperation. This comes as NASA supports Vast's efforts through an unfunded Space Act Agreement aimed at developing space station modules.

