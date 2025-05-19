The Indian gaming industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, valued at $4 billion in 2023 and projected to hit $7.6 billion by 2028. A notable aspect is the rise of opinion trading, attracting nearly 50 million users and revealing significant annual transactions exceeding $6 billion.

A recent study by Evam Law & Policy dispels myths surrounding opinion trading, underscoring its skill-based nature through empirical testing and data from key platforms like Probo. The research shows that players with strategic foresight and adaptability consistently outperform others, challenging the notion that success in this field is merely a stroke of luck.

Backed by esteemed academics and reviewed by judicial authorities, the study serves as a critical reference in current debates over the legal status of digital games in India. As the sector continues to expand, the findings lay the groundwork for informed regulatory practices and industry evolution.

