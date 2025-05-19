Left Menu

The Skill Behind India's Online Gaming Boom: Opinion Trading Unveiled

A new study highlights the Indian gaming industry's rapid growth, focusing on the burgeoning opinion trading sector. Contrary to misconceptions, the research demonstrates that opinion trading relies heavily on skill rather than luck. This finding has significant implications for policy and regulation in India's dynamic gaming sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:42 IST
The Indian gaming industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, valued at $4 billion in 2023 and projected to hit $7.6 billion by 2028. A notable aspect is the rise of opinion trading, attracting nearly 50 million users and revealing significant annual transactions exceeding $6 billion.

A recent study by Evam Law & Policy dispels myths surrounding opinion trading, underscoring its skill-based nature through empirical testing and data from key platforms like Probo. The research shows that players with strategic foresight and adaptability consistently outperform others, challenging the notion that success in this field is merely a stroke of luck.

Backed by esteemed academics and reviewed by judicial authorities, the study serves as a critical reference in current debates over the legal status of digital games in India. As the sector continues to expand, the findings lay the groundwork for informed regulatory practices and industry evolution.

