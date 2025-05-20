India's Satellite Network Boom: A Tenfold Surge by 2028
India is expected to experience rapid growth in its satcom network market, expanding from USD 2.3 billion to USD 20 billion by 2028, according to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. TRAI has provided its views on spectrum norms, and the government is eager to advance the policy.
India is set to experience a meteoric rise in its satellite communication network, with projections estimating a market surge from USD 2.3 billion to USD 20 billion by 2028. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced this optimistic outlook, emphasizing the swift rollout expected.
Minister Scindia noted that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has offered its recommendations on the norms for satcom spectrum. The responsibility now lies with the government to move the policy forward, ensuring rapid development in the sector.
The minister declined to comment on support for Vodafone Idea after the Supreme Court dismissed their plea on AGR dues. Vodafone Idea recently expressed concerns about its future operations, contingent on government assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
