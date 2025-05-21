AgentBridge: Revolutionizing AI-Powered Enterprise Transformation

Sonata Software has unveiled AgentBridge, a pioneering platform aimed at expediting AI-driven enterprise transformation. The platform is designed to combat the inefficiencies caused by fragmented AI initiatives and disconnected systems by providing a centralized solution for managing intelligent AI agents across business functions.

AgentBridge features a unified, no-code interface alongside a marketplace for discovering and managing AI agents, facilitating seamless enterprise automation. It offers robust security measures, including role-based access controls and audit-ready logging, ensuring compliance and governance in enterprise AI operations.

Sonata's strategy leverages its modern Platformation.AI approach, emphasizing Responsible AI to enhance efficiencies, customer experiences, and innovative business models. The company's innovation continues to position it at the forefront of technologies like Generative AI, contributing to its role as a trusted partner for numerous Fortune 500 companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)